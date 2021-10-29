Q3 hotel occupancy rate at 51%

In the first three quarters of 2021, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms was 50.6%, up by 27.8 percentage points year-on-year, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

A total of 5,040,000 guests were recorded at hotels & guesthouses during the first nine months of the year, a surge of 111.7% year-on-year from a low base.

The figure represents a month-on-month growth of 12.2 percentage points: a rise attributable to the relaxation of entry and exit requirements for most of September, in contrast to August.

In September, the number of guests checked into hotels & guesthouses leapt by 147.6% year-on-year to 531,000, with mainland guests (418,000) soaring by 213.4% and local guests (82,000) rose by 31.7%.

September arrivals soared by 53.7% month-on-month to 629,085: likewise attributable to the easing of entry and exit requirements in Macau. This also represented a growth of 40.1% year-on-year.

The tourism and hospitality industries are eyeing the upcoming Grand Prix as a draw for tourists, after the city failed to attract tourists during the Golden Week.

Meanwhile, DSEC data shows that there were no inbound package tour visitors in September. The number of visitors joining local tours was about 1,000 people. Nearly 8,000 outbound residents used travel agency services, and 96.2% visited mainland China. Staff reporter