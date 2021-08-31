Qingmao Border to open on Sept. 8

Located 800 meters from the Border Gate, the Qingmao Border Checkpoint will open on September 8, the government announced yesterday.

When it opens, the city’s newest border checkpoint will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is expected to handle about 200,000 instances of people crossing the border per day.

The new border checkpoint is the third such facility applying the collaborative ID check mechanism, which would mean that individuals crossing the border will only need to line up once to clear ID checks on both the Macau side and the mainland side.

The other two checkpoints using this mode of border clearance are the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and the new Hengqin Border.

Heavily relying on electronic border clearance, the Qingmao Border will have a total of 100 ID check channels, divided equally among inward and outward traffic.

Two inward and two outward manual ID check channels are also available at the new border checkpoint.

Users will have their IDs checked one after another on the same line.

However, passport holders will only be allowed to use the manual channels for border clearance.

Unlike other land connections with mainland China, the Qingmao Border Checkpoint does not have a vehicle channel.

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) reminded users of the new checkpoint to ensure they bear valid ID cards that are valid and in good physical condition. Pre-registration must be conducted to facilitate border crossing. The service is available at the Qingmao Border Checkpoint before ID check counters.

During the pandemic, users of the new facility will have their body temperature checked upon entry. After ID checks, they will have their Health Code and nucleic acid test result checked by healthcare personnel.

As usual, the authorities stressed the importance of early conversion between Macau and Guangdong health codes to avoid crowds gathering within the checkpoint building.

The inception of the Qingmao Border Checkpoint started in May 2012 and was approved by the State Council of China in April 2017. Ground was broken for construction in early 2018 and works concluded in May 2021.