Quarantine imposed for arrivals from Taiwan

From midnight today, travelers and residents who have been to Taiwan in the past 14 days prior to entering the city will have to undergo a 14 day quarantine measure and an additional seven days of self-health management, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center has announced in a statement. During this period, these individuals’ Macau health codes will turn yellow. All persons with yellow and red health codes are not allowed to enter hotels, shopping malls, government departments, medical institutions and other public entities. In addition, a certificate of negative nucleic acid results must be held when boarding, which has been shortened from the current seven days to 72 hours.

DSAL monitors suicide attempt case in labor dispute

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) received a report yesterday from the police services regarding a suicide attempt. The report concerns an individual who tried to jump from one of the facilities of the construction site of the University of Macau, allegedly due to labor conflicts. DSAL said in a statement that it has already established close communication and followed the case continuously with the police authorities. At present, the individual is in a safe place.