Quarantine measures lifted for visitors from two Chinese cities

As of today, the quarantine measures previously enforced to visitors arriving or staying in the village of Gaodong in Shanghai’s Pudong new area and Tonghua City in Jilin Province have been lifted, the local health authorities announced. According to a statement from the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, the previously announced mandatory 14 days of quarantine and an additional 14 days of self-managing observation at home for these visitors has been lifted. The residents or travelers in this area are able to enter Macau without any quarantine restrictions.

New ferry link to Jiuzhou port starts March 1

A new ferry link between the Taipa Ferry Terminal in Pac On and Jiuzhou Port in Zhuhai will be operational from March 1, according to the Marine and Water Bureau. Lying 9 km north of Macau, the route will initially run 10 round-trips a day. The bureau said that it would increase depending on the actual situation, adding that Yuet Tung Shipping Co. Ltd has recently ran a number of trial runs between the two ports. The first Jiuzhou-bound ferry will depart Taipa at 9:10 a.m. and the last at 2:40 p.m with each voyage taking about 30 minutes.