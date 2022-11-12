Quarantine rules for foreign arrivals changed to 5+3 days: Health Bureau

From today (Saturday) onwards, quarantine for travelers entering Macau from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and foreign countries will be adjusted to five days in a hotel plus three days at home quarantine – with a daily nucleic acid test on the first four days.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre Friday announced that under the 3-day home quarantine guideline, co-occupants will have restrictions of movement similar to those with a yellow code.

The Centre has also said co-occupants need to report their condition to their employers, and employers will be urged to ask employees to wear masks, dine alone, and refrain from office gatherings.

According to the new guidelines, “It is best to live alone; if there is a separate room, the unit should not exceed 5 people, including those under home isolation; the room should be well-ventilated and have windows that can be opened; conditions permitting to try to use a separate bathroom and avoid shared bathrooms; to keep a distance of more than 1 meter with co-occupants.”

During the three days of home quarantine, individuals in this situation will be required to undergo a NAT on the first, second and third day at the city’s test stations. Rapid antigen tests will need to be taken every time leave their homes to take the NAT.

Health authorities also stated that masks equivalent to N95, KN95 or FFP2 must be worn.

Prior to Friday’s announcement, foreign arrivals were submitted to a 7-day hotel quarantine plus 3-day self-management with a yellow code.

