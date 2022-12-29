Radio Macau journalist Sacco dies at 62

Veteran journalist José Pedro Sacco, 62, died suddenly early yesterday, TDM reported.

According to family sources heard by the Times, Sacco felt unwell Monday evening and sought treatment at Kiang Wu Hospital. There, after hours of waiting, he was seen and medicated by a doctor. His health condition improved while at the hospital emergency ward, and he was sent back home at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to his daughter Catarina, as his health deteriorated badly on Tuesday, the family called an ambulance to take him to the government hospital. But he suddenly lost conscience and died at 1:30 a.m yesterday on his way to Conde de São Januário hospital, despite the reanimation efforts of the medical staff.

José Pedro Sacco started his career at TDM on April 16, 1984. He was a news editor and broadcaster at Radio Macau until his death.

Sacco, who suffered from mild asthma, contracted Covid-19 last Saturday, which may have caused his death, according to the family.

Sacco is survived by his daughter Catarina, his son Pedro and his wife Carol.

The Macau Portuguese and English Press Association issued a statement yesterday expressing its sorrow at the death of journalist José Pedro Sacco.

“To his family, friends and colleagues, AIPIM sends its deepest condolences,” the statement reads. PC