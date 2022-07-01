Radio Taxi drivers stage protest calling for support

A group of Radio Taxi drivers has staged a protest calling for the company’s support during this Covid-19 outbreak period.

The protest, which took the form of a slow drive around the NAPE area, and namely around the company’s vicinity, urged the company to exempt drivers from paying their taxi rentals, as well as allow them to temporarily suspend work.

A representative of the drivers also told TDM that they also wish to park their taxis at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB) Port parking lot, free of charge, similar to what was allowed for the common taxis, also known as “Black Taxis.”

To support the industry, common taxi drivers had been allowed to park their cars at the West Parking Lot of the HZMB free of charge as of May 17, until the end of this year.

The same representative said that the company should also change its policies, allowing licensed drivers that wish to provide taxi services during this period to apply to the radio taxi company. RM