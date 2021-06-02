Rainiest day since 1952

Macau saw its rainiest day yesterday (June 1) since 1952.

At 5 a.m. yesterday, SMG issued a black rainstorm warning which was later replaced with red and yellow warnings, while the thunderstorm warning was up all day.

Up to 5 p.m., Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau’s (SMG) Fortaleza do Monte station recorded 400 millimeters of rainfall: the highest recorded in the city.

The second highest volume of hourly rainfall was recorded at 119 millimeters, surpassed only by a record of 125 millimeters in 1964.

Due to the heavy rain and floods in low-lying areas, the government suspended morning classes for secondary students, while classes for students in pre-school, primary and special education levels were suspended all day.

At least two landslides were reported, with firefighters being called to rescue three people who were stranded at home after the door to the house was blocked due to a landslide. LV