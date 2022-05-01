Real estate agency accused of multiple crimes over TNR quota

Two staff members and the owner of a Real estate agency are being accused of the crimes of document forgery as well as misappropriation and unlawful use of personal data of a 60-year-old man to illegally obtain a quota for a non-resident worker (TNR) from the mainland.

The case was reported to the Judiciary Police (PJ) by the victim after he realized that his personal information had been collected and used without authorization by the agency in order to list him as a worker.

The man was said to have become aware that something was wrong in December last year after receiving a phone call from a former co-worker asking for his collaboration in the process of permanently closing the agency where he worked.

Since the victim never had any relation with this company, he said he had found the request very strange and started an investigation, discovering that a copy of his Macau Identification Card (BIR) had been used to list him as a worker for several years.

He then reported the case to the PJ, which began investigating the company, discovering that the copy of the victim’s BIR was handed to the company’s owner by a 70-year-old man who had been his former co-worker at another company.

The PJ also realized that the reason for this unlawful act was to grant the company a quota to import a TNR from the mainland to work in the company.

After the document was handed to the company owner, a 50-year-old woman from Macau, said woman asked the TNR to make a declaration with the victim’s data stating that he was a worker in the company.

During the thorough search of the company, the PJ investigators also found another person, a 30-year-old man working as a deliveryman, who was also falsely listed as a worker in the same company.

In this case, he said that he was aware of that listing and that he had accepted such a deal to have contributions paid to the Social Security Fund.

The PJ has listed all four people as suspects who are being charged with accusations of different crimes. The agency owner, the employee, and the deliveryman are being accused of document forgery and making false declarations, while the first suspect is being accused of unlawful use of documents of a third person.

Man accused of indecently assaulting woman on the bus

A 55-year-old man from the mainland working in Macau as a cook is being accused of sexually harassing a local woman in her thirties on a bus traveling between Taipa and Macau, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) reported yesterday.

According to the victim report, on May 12 at around 9 a.m., while the alleged victim was traveling on bus route 33 between Taipa and Macau, she felt someone touching her buttocks on two different occasions. She turned and saw the suspect and immediately confronted him.

She later decided to report the case to the police.

During the investigation, the PSP said it had reviewed surveillance footage from the bus showing that the man did intentionally touch the woman’s buttocks.

After identifying the suspect, the police finally found him a few days later around the Ponte 16 area.

The suspect admitted to the crime upon questioning, having been presented to the Public Prosecutions Office to be charged with the crime of sexual harassment.