Record-breaking weekend in visitors’ number, 160,000 in three days

This weekend was a record-breaking one in what concern the number of visitors to Macau. In three days (Friday to Sunday) Macau registered according to the Public Security Police Force (PSP) the entry of 150,927 tourists (until 9 p.m. on Sunday).

The figure not only represents an exponential increase on the figures seen previously but surpasses the numbers registered recently namely at the beginning of the month when Macau scored an influx of 109,386 visitors on the first three days after the border restrictions were removed.

The number of tourists arriving in Macau currently seems to anticipate a good outcome over the Lunar New Year (CNY) holidays that start on January 22 and for which the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has forecasted an arrival of about 48,000 visitors per day during this period.

The figures registered last weekend already surpass such a prediction with an average of over 50,000 people (50,309) being registered.

Saturday (January 14) was the day that recorded a higher figure with a total of 55,845 visitors arriving through all border checkpoints, followed by Sunday (48,340 until 9 p.m.). Friday registered the lower figure (46,742) as most of the entries were registered in the later part of the day, but it was not very far from the average for the whole weekend.

The Border Gate continues to be, by far, the most used entry point to Macau with almost 3-fold the Macau Port Area at Hengqin Port being the second most used.

A significant increase in movement was registered at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge with some 17,819 visitors entering through this border post.

Of note is also that in total 27,098 of those arriving in Macau over the weekend had come from the neighboring SAR of Hong Kong.