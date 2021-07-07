Recycled water plant project reconditioned

The proposal to install a water treatment plant in Macau to recycle wastewater is being reconsidered in a different format, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário told the media. The initial concept was abandoned when Rosário took the post of Secretary for Transport and Public Works.

The announcement comes after a project in an urban conditions plan (PCU) was put forward by the Urban Planning Committee (CPU) for public consultation. Under the plan, the current facility in Coloane is proposed to be refurbished.

The Secretary clarified that the plan is for the facility to be installed in Coloane.

Contrary to the previous project in 2014, which planned to install a water recycling plant with the capability to treat water into drinking water, the new treatment facility will utilize a partial treatment so the recycled water can be used for purposes other than drinking.

“When I took office in December 2014, [one of the first things I addressed] at the start of 2015 was a study to install a recycled water plant in Coloane. At that time, I suspended this project that was about to start construction. I had explained publicly to the Legislative Assembly that I made this decision because I thought the price for the recycled water was too expensive. Since it was too expensive, I thought that we should not continue with that project,” Rosário explained. He added, “What we are going to do now is not the same thing. It is a water treatment facility involving less treatment and, consequently, is cheaper.”

The director of the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau, Chan Po Ha, added that the new water treatment plant would be located at the side of the current wastewater treatment plant in the Seac Pai Van area.

There is no timeline yet to kick-off the project, as the PCU has not been discussed or approved in the CPU. RM