Reduction of 40,000 TNRs during the pandemic has helped locals, CE says

The reduction in the number of non-resident workers (TNRs) that occurred in the last three years, and which amounted to 40,000, has helped locals to be reemployed, the Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng, concluded yesterday during the press conference that followed the presentation of the Policy Address for 2023 (LAG23) at the Legislative Assembly.

The unemployment rate is currently 5.2% and the government is aware that many others are under-employed, the CE noted when questioned on the topic by several media representatives.

Still, the CE said that since there are currently around 100,000 TNRs in Macau, a reduction of about 40,000 had occurred. The CE said many job posts left by these workers allowed locals to be re-employed.

“We are very grateful to the citizens of Macau for replacing many jobs that were originally performed by foreign employees. Since 2020, we have adjusted more than 40,000 TNR job posts,” Ho said, noting that although there is a high number of unemployed people, there are some 4,000 job posts available through the Macau One Account system.

“I hope everyone can go to interviews [and be reemployed]. This year we have matched more than 5,000 residents with different job positions, and we will continue to work hard for this.”

Called to comment on the need to enforce strict quotas to ensure locals are prioritized in access to jobs, the CE refused to consider such a system. He said the mechanism of replacing TNR by local workers when they are available is working well. To enforce such a rigid system could lead to the bankruptcy of many small establishments, he added.

“We are adjusting the TNR numbers. This is happening smoothly. We do not need to have a rule. If we cut all TNRs this will affect the businesses. Small establishments such as local style food and beverage establishments that have just two or three TNRs may go immediately bankrupt if we cut them all,” Ho replied, adding, “This cannot be done through a proportionality rule. This would be very difficult for all the local SMEs.”