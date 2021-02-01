Regency Art Hotel becomes optional quarantine hotel

The status of Regency Art Hotel will switch from a designated medical observation hotel to an optional medical observation hotel from today. Optional medical observation hotels serve non-residents and Macau residents at their own cost. The price for the quarantine period will be determined by the hotels according to different room types. Optional quarantine hotels also include Lisboeta Macau and Sheraton Grand Macao.

Petrol leak from crashed ship cleared

At noon on Saturday, two ships collided in the waters off the coast of NAPE, with one leaking petrol as it was sinking. Upon arriving at the scene, the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) alerted ships near the route to prevent further collisions. When the petrol leak was spotted, the DSAMA team initiated a clean-up mission and managed to get the situation under control. The government’s statement did not mention the involvement of the Environmental Protection Bureau.