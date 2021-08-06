Registered capital in new companies rises slightly to MOP231m

A total of 1,441 new companies were incorporated in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 49 year-on-year. Of the new corporations, 467 were in Wholesale & Retail Trade and 388 were in Business Services.

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) said that the total value of registered capital in the new companies increased by 10% year-on-year to MOP231 million.

There were 201 insolvent corporations in the second quarter, the value of registered capital in these companies amounting to MOP75 million, according to the DSEC data.

Concerning the origin of capital, mainland China contributed MOP126 million of investment in the newly incorporated companies, or about half of the total capital, with the largest share coming from Shanghai, at around MOP40 million.

Capital from the mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totaled MOP29 million, of which Guangzhou and Zhuhai accounted for 39.0% and 33.0% respectively.

Finally, capital from Macau and Hong Kong amounted to MOP84 million and MOP16 million respectively.

The announcement indicated that the majority of the new companies had less than MOP50,000 in registered capital, accounting for 71.3% of the total. Staff Reporter