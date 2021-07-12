Registered organ donors nearly 5,000

The total number of registered organ donors in Macau was 4,978 people as of May 31 this year, according to data released by the deputy director of the Health Bureau (SSM) Cheang Seng Ip.

In reply to a query from lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng, Cheang explained that the chances of obtaining suitable organs for patients are low due to the small population base.

However, Cheang noted that Macau signed a letter of intent with the mainland for organ donation and sharing in November 2017, enabling Macau to join the organ donation system.

To promote organ donation, Cheang said that SSM has launched a series of publicity efforts, including setting up an organ donation promotion team to encourage the participation of more potential donors, and raise community interest in and support for organ donation.

“At present, Macau has yet to solve the problem of sourcing human organs, but the SSM is actively working on staff training, facilities and equipment, and interdepartmental cooperation to make adequate preparations for the launch of organ transplantation.” he said in his response. Staff reporter