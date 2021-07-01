Registered vehicles increased by up to 3.6% y-o-y

Licensed motor vehicles in Macau totaled 244,420 at the end of May, up 2.0% year-on-year, according to recent data published by the Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC)

Light automobiles (111,889) went up by 2.3% and heavy motorcycles (103,537) went up by 3.6% year-on-year.

New registration of motor vehicles in May dropped 16.6% year-on-year to 915, with of heavy motorcycles (472) falling by 29.6% while that of light automobiles (426) rising by 10.1%.

The number of traffic accidents in May totaled 1,107, with 393 persons injured. In the first five months of 2021 there were 5,204 traffic accidents, causing 1,787 injuries.

Meanwhile, cross-border vehicular traffic in May soared by 761.8% year-on-year to 395,466 trips.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totaled 1,696 in May: an upsurge of 612.6% year-on-year.

In the first five months of 2021 the number of arriving and departing commercial flights fell 33.2% year-on-year to 5,889 trips, while air cargo rose by 51.3% to 15,796 tons.

Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased 36.6% year-on-year to 1,246,341, a fall which may be attributed to the 64.6% drop in prepaid SIM card subscribers (406,753).

In May, internet subscribers rose by 5.2% year-on-year to 644,110. LV