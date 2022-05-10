Registration for consumption subsidy opens today

The registration for the third round of the e-voucher scheme will open today, and remain open for eight months. In a joint statement, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau and the Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) stated that they have been in close communication with eight financial institutions participating in the scheme. The bureau has been coordinating the setup of the mobile payment machines to be used in the scheme with these financial institutions.

Gov’t provides infographics for domestic helper applicants

The Macau government has prepared pictorial descriptions to assist applicants in the second phase of the application procedures for the Philippine domestic helper program. The infographics instruct potential applicants in the procedure for submitting their applications to the appropriate government bureau in a stage-by-stage presentation. It is also underlined that Philippine migrant workers under this program will be required to stay at the Treasure Hotel for the duration of their quarantine. The government reminds applicants that should their prospective helper possess a work permit which is valid for less than three months, they should contact the Immigration Department of the police prior to beginning the application process.

Residential property price index drops

The overall residential property price index for January – March 2022 fell by 1.4% over the previous period (December 2021 – February 2022) to 259.8, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The index for existing residential units (276.5) fell by 1.5% from the previous period, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (269.6) and Taipa & Coloane (304.1) dropping by 1.2% and 2.6% respectively. Analyzed by the age of the building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old and for those over 20 years old fell by 2.0% and 1.8% respectively, whereas the index for those between six and 10 years old rose by 1.5%.