Registrations for universities’ unified exam open today

Registrations for students seeking to participate in the Unified Exam to access the four local university institutions open today and will remain accessible until January 20.

The exam is operated jointly across the institutions and allows access to undergraduate study programs from the University of Macau, Macau Polytechnic Institute, Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, and the Macau University of Science and Technology.

Students wishing to apply to any of the four institutions must register through the online application system of the relevant institutions, and pay the registration fee. If students wish to apply for two or more institutions, they must register individually with each institution. After completing the online applications, applicants will receive a confirmation message or email from the institutions to which they have applied.

Upon receiving this confirmation, candidates may then download the exam’s participation card using the online registration system of the institutions they have applied to provided they access the system from March 10 to 21.

The card contains all the relevant information for the exam, such as the personal information of the candidate, the venue where the examination will take place, and the exact seat number.

The exams will take place between March 18 and 21.