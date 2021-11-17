Registrations open for new DSAL jobs program

Registration for a new round of the employment training program run by the Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has begun, but some members of the community have voiced concerns about whether they will get a job through the program, or be able to pivot to another industry. This round of the training program offers 34 classes with a total of 914 seats available. Data from the bureau shows that 60% to 70% of applicants to the program are currently unemployed, with fresh graduates making up only a small percentage. As cited in a TDM report, a DSAL representative stated that the new round of employment training program is broader than previous rounds. It includes industries such as nursing, catering and property management. Wong Wai Ian, head of the bureau’s Technical Training Division, said that engineering project management has been quite popular, and DSAL has been trying to add more classes for this course. However, some courses require specialised classroom equipment, such as electrical equipment for the electrician course, so there may be capacity constraints even if the demand arises for more classes. The bureau will try to add as many classes as possible if this occurs. Registrations are open until Friday, and eligible residents can apply online through the DSAL website.

Air pollution in Ká Hó drops 76% after emissions reduction schemes

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) has announced that measures implemented to improve fixed sources of air pollution have “had a significant result.” After analyzing and evaluating the implementation of various legal decrees, DSPA estimates that the volumes of particulate matter emitted by the cement factory and power plant in the Ká Hó zone of Coloane have been reduced by around 76%. The amount of volatile organic compounds emitted by gas stations and gas terminals is estimated to have been reduced by around 63%. The volumes of nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide emitted by power plants decreased by 52% and 70%, respectively. In recent years, the DSPA has been consecutively enforcing new standards for air pollutant emissions and inspection regulations covering the main industrial and commercial establishments. To comply with the gradual implementation of legal decrees, the entities covered by the regulations have implemented improvement measures to reduce their emissions of atmospheric pollutants. The emissions reduction measures by these establishments have made a positive difference to air quality. Data from air quality monitoring stations has shown that, after the implementation of the aforementioned legislation, concentrations of the majority of air pollutants have reduced considerably. DSPA says it will continue to improve its emissions control work with the aim of further protecting the quality of the environment and the health of the population.