Regular NATs required for entrants from mainland except Zhuhai

Except for those arriving directly from Zhuhai, entrants to Macau from mainland China who arrive by air or sea are required to take two tests in three days upon arrival in Macau, the government has announced.

These entrants will be tested immediately upon arrival in Macau. They will not be charged for this test, which will be considered the first of the two-test requirement. Within the following two days, they will be required to take another test at their own cost.

They are also required to demonstrate negative SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid test (NAT) results issued within seven days to board their flights or ferries.

Meanwhile, as the city gradually resumes normal activities, ferry services between Macau and Shenzhen are also being added. Sixteen departures will be operated each day. Two will be bound for the Exterior Harbor and six for Taipa between 9:15 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. The same number of ferry services will run in the opposite direction between 11 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Both governments remind prospective passengers to prepare their health codes at both sides of the border to facilitate smooth passage. Entering Shenzhen, passengers are required to hold two-day negative NAT results. AL