Regulations promoting Hengqin development to take effect Mar. 1

The regulations for promoting the development of Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin will take effect from March 1, 2023, according to a press conference held by the Standing Committee of Guangdong’s Provincial Congress yesterday. The regulations cover eight chapters and 66 articles on the system of administration of the Zone, its planning, construction and management, as well as its industrial development.

In order to accelerate Macau’s adequate economic diversification, it detailed the development of various sectors, including science and technology research and development, high-end manufacturing, traditional Chinese medicine, cultural and tourism industries, conventions and exhibitions, commercial and trade industries and a modern finance industry.

Besides these, the plan focuses on the economic security of Macau residents, promotes the integrated development of Hengqin and Macau and ensures corresponding legal protections.

To align with Macau’s public services and social security system, the regulations also introduce a series of measures on education, medical care, social services and transport, such as the “Macau New Neighborhood” project and schooling for children of Macau residents.

According to the authorities from the Standing Committee of Guangdong’s Provincial Congress, the regulations enumerate the responsibilities of the executive committee, and, as far as possible, delegate powers to to allow the Zone to fully implement reforms and pursue development.

It will provide a more comprehensive and concrete legal basis for the administration and development of the Zone as well as support Guangdong and Macau in improving the new mechanism for mutual discussion, joint construction, joint administration and shared benefits.

“The new regulations aim to provide a strong legal underpinning to the development of the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, promote long-term prosperity and stability in Macau, and better integrate Macau into the overall development of the country,” according to Zhu Wei, deputy director-General of Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission.

“Moving forward, the Cooperation Zone will introduce more supporting measures and policies in line with the regulations to boost the above-mentioned key industries,” said Ng Chi Kin, deputy director of the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

SAR gov’t welcomes regulations

The SAR government welcomed the promulgation of the regulations, adding that they provide a stronger legal basis for the effective implementation of goals outlined in the Master Plan.

“It also bolsters efforts regarding Macau’s adequate economic diversification, the construction of a new residential area for Macau people that is also convenient to work in, and in accelerating development of the Cooperation Zone as a high-standard and open system that integrates with Macau,” according to a statement issued by the Government Information Bureau.

“The new regulation also helps to optimize the Cooperation Zone’s new system of mutual discussion, joint construction, joint administration and shared benefits between Guangdong and Macau,” the statement read. MDT/NewsGD