Rehabilitation organization to organize series of Earth Day activities

Macau IC2, a rehabilitation organization run by people with intellectual disabilities and autism, will hold its third Earth Day event on April 22.

“We want to show that environmental protection is for all, and people with disabilities can also make excellent contributions to the environment,” said Ada Lo, a volunteer course instructor for the association.

With the theme “Invest In Our Planet,” various activities including a pickleball demo, tree planting and a recycling fashion exhibition will be held to promote and raise awareness on environmental protection awareness.

“We expect people to practice green living in their daily food, clothing, housing, transportation, education, entertainment and shopping choices,” said Antonio Leung, president of the association.

“The fashion show is new to this event,” Lo said.

She said members came up with the idea in the third session of the course. Members and their families will be both tailors and models, with their clothes made from newspapers and textile waste.

The event is organized by 10 graduates of an event-organizing course taught by Lo at the association. Since first teaching the course in 2021, Lo has been waiting for a chance for association members to fully exhibit their capabilities.

Environmentally-friendly practices are part of the association’s regular events as well members’ daily lives. Tommy Tou, one of the students in the course and emcee of the event, said he participated in activities to make eco-friendly soaps.

“This association brings us hope,” said Murni and Florence, each parents of newly-joined members who have watched their kids learn, make friends and participate in various activities.

The sixth session of the course was held yesterday at the Concordia School for Special Education. It included a talk on environmentally friendly food choices presented by the founding president of the Society of Food and Environmental Health (Macao), Ruby O.

“Food is a good medium to talk about environmental protection, as it is close to us,” said O. She hopes to educate the event organizers and inform the community about the roles they can play in environmental protection.

The event will start with a green walk at 3:45 p.m. from Fisherman’s Wharf Rocks Hotel to Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau, followed by an inauguration ceremony and other activities.

Leung’s mother, Ruby Lou, expressed her gratitude for the government’s support, saying, “Thanks to the resources from the government that show people with intellectual disabilities and autism can lead a good life, I have supported Antonio in setting up the association, witnessed more and more incoming volunteers and members, organized various activities and courses, and extended our helping hands to more special kids in China.”

Established in 2016, Macau IC2 is the only NGO organized and managed by people with intellectual disabilities and autism in Macau. Staff Reporter

