Reinaldo ‘Uncle Ray’ Cordeiro dies in Hong Kong

Reinaldo Maria Cordeiro, better known to his legions of radio listeners as “Uncle Ray”, has died peacefully in a Hong Kong hospital aged 98, SCMP reported yesterday. He died on Friday at the Chinese University of Hong Kong Medical Centre surrounded by his closest friends, with singer Joe Junior leading a chorus of “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, the committee arranging his funeral said. Born in Hong Kong on December 12, 1924, at the family home in Wan Chai Road, Cordeiro was a descendant of Portuguese immigrants from Macau.

Mario Ho elected member of CPPCC

On January 12, his birthday, Mario Ho, 28, announced that he is now a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). On a Weibo post, late Stanley Ho’s youngest son wrote: “to me, this year’s birthday is exceptionally meaningful. I’m very honored to be elected as a member of the 13th Hubei Provincial Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. And today, on my birthday, [it] is my first time attending the conference as an official member.” Ho is said to have big plans for the e-sports scene in China and Macau.