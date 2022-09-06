Removal of quarantine key to gaming recovery: CLSA

Based on Macau’s total gross gaming revenue in August, brokerage firm CLSA said yesterday that Macau has been recovering from the recent wave of pandemic-induced lockdowns at a faster-than-expected pace, but highlighted that the removal of quarantine requirements will remain the key catalyst for recovery. The firm raised the 2022 estimate for Macau’s total GGR by 16% and left 2023-24 estimates largely unchanged. The rating for SJM Holdings was upgraded from ‘underperform’ to ‘outperform’ to reflect the company’s improved liquidity. The ratings for Galaxy Entertainment, Sands China, Melco, MGM China and Wynn Macau were kept at ‘buy.’

120 sick, depressed Filipino workers repatriated from Macau

A total of 120 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) suffering from various health problems have been repatriated from Macau, the Manilla Bulletin reported. Philippine Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople said the OFWs are suffering from various illnesses, including depression and renal failure. The latest repatriation flight landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 at 9 a.m. on Friday. They were processed for either transit flights or land transport to their provinces. “Most of the OFWs had already finished their respective contracts of employment, while others came home with a medical illness,” said Ople. As MDT reported yesterday, a passenger died onboard the flight.