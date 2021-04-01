Repatriation flight takes all stranded Nepalese home

A repatriation flight yesterday took around 45 stranded Nepalese, Indian and Bhutanese people from Macau to Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. The president of the Nepalese Chamber of Commerce, Sudarshan Magar, revealed the details of the flight to the Times.

The flight – numbered H9 8662 – was provided by Himalaya Airlines and arranged by the Nepalese Chamber of Commerce.

Yesterday, April 25, the flight helped repatriate around 45 people stranded in Macau to Nepal. Approximately 30 of them were Nepalese, eight were Indian citizens, and the others were Bhutanese.

The Nepalese Chamber of Commerce also arranged for another flight to send Indian citizens to India upon their arrival in Nepal.

The scheduled flight departed Macau yesterday at around 4:45 a.m. and landed in Kathmandu on the same day at around 9:25 a.m. (local time).

Most of the passengers were employed in Macau resorts and were rejected when they attempted to renew their working visas with employers, Magar revealed.

This was the second repatriation flight organized by the Nepalese Chamber of Commerce. The first, carrying a total of 172 passengers, departed from Macau to Nepal on April 1.

The second flight succeeded in assisting almost all stranded Nepalese in Macau to return to their home country.

“I don’t think we have stranded Nepalese people left in Macau after this repatriation flight for now. But there are still around 40 stranded Indian citizens in Macau,” Magar told the Times.

The same plane, deployed from Nepal to Macau on April 24, a day before carrying out the repatriation mission, also brought back seven Macau ID holders and four Nepalese people from Nepal to Macau.

The four Nepalese people were granted an exemption to enter Macau by the Health Bureau (SSM) to serve as prison guards in Macau.