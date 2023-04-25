Reports: Malaysia in talks with China on Low Jho’s extradition

Malaysia’s government is reportedly in talks with China seeking the extradition of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho.

According to media reports, an arrangement is being “hotly debated” inside the Malaysian government after PM Anwar Ibrahim’s first official trip to China last month, claims an investigative reporter Bradley Hope, one of the co-authors of Billion Dollar Whale, a book about the 1MDB corruption scandal.

Low has been charged in Malaysia and the United States over allegations that he orchestrated the theft of USD4.5 billion (3.47 billion pounds) from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), co-founded by former Prime Minister Najib Razak. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Last month, a Kuwait court convicted and sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment in absentia, for the embezzlement of 1MDB funds.

Low is believed to be in Macau. Nevertheless, back in 2020 the Office of the Secretary for Security refuted claims from Malaysian authorities that the fugitive businessman was in the SAR.

Staff Reporter