Resident deposits, loans increase in October

Broad money supply increased in October, with a stable share of patacas, according to statistics from the Monetary Authority of Macao.

Currency in circulation rose 2.2%, while demand deposits dropped 0.5%. M1 increased 0.2% from the previous month, quasi-monetary liabilities grew 0.8%, and M2 rose 0.8% to MOP693.8 billion. Both M1 and M2 grew by 1.2% from the previous year.

Resident deposits increased 0.7% from the preceding month to MOP673.9 billion, while non-resident deposits fell 0.2% to MOP383.3 billion. Public sector deposits with the banking sector dropped 0.7% to MOP262.1 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector rose by 0.2% to MOP1,319.3 billion.

Domestic loans to the private sector grew 0.3% to MOP562.3 billion, and external loans also rose 0.6% to MOP754.6 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went up by 0.5% to MOP1,316.9 billion.

The loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector remained at 60.1% at the end of October. The total ratio for both resident and non-resident sectors increased from 99.5% to 99.8%. One-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 72.8% and 62.2% respectively. The non-performing loan ratio was stable at 0.37%. Staff reporter