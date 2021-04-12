Resident escapes quarantine, caught 10 hours later

A 77-year-old resident of Macau has breached the quarantine rules by leaving the hotel room he was staying in as part of the mandatory medical observation period without authorization, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the man saw an opportunity when a security guard was performing an inspection on another floor of the Pousada Marina Infante Hotel around lunchtime on Friday. After reviewing the footage from the hotel surveillance cameras, authorities report that he escaped the room and made his way to the street through a fire escape staircase.

The health authorities also noted that hotel security only became aware of his absence some four hours later, as the Health Bureau (SSM) unsuccessfully attempted to contact the man by phoning his room twice.

After acknowledging the escape, the authorities launched a manhunt. He was finally found late in the evening on the same day, and was immediately taken to the public hospital to perform a nucleic acid test and be placed, again, in isolation.

In the statement, the health authorities also added that after the quarantine period in isolation is concluded, the man will be referred to the judicial authorities, which will follow up on the case by pursuing legal liability for such actions.

The center also noted that, following the incident, “the Customs Service, Health Bureau, and the Macao Government Tourism decided to strengthen communication and take appropriate measures to fill security gaps.”

According to the information available, the man was placed under medical observation after having attempted to travel to Hong Kong. Upon arrival at the Hong Kong arrival’s port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, he was informed that he had to undergo quarantine to enter the neighboring city. As he did not accept the conditions imposed, he returned to Macau. Upon his arrival, local authorities initiated the procedures according to the rules in force and placed the man under medical observation at the designated hotel, from which he later escaped.