Residential property price index drops 0.9%

The overall residential property price index for the three-month period extending from November 2019 to January 2020 decreased by 0.9% to 265.3 compared to the previous period from October to December 2019. The indexes for the Macau Peninsula (266.5) and Taipa and Coloane (260.3) dropped by 1% and 0.6% respectively. The index for existing residential units fell 1.1% to 283.7, with the index for those in the Macau Peninsula falling by 1.1% and those in the islands falling 1.3%. Analyzed by year of building completion, the indexes for residential units built more than 20 years ago and for those built in the last 5 years fell by 1.5% and 0.5% respectively, whereas the index for residential units completed between 6 and 10 years ago rose by 1.6%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units increased by 0.5%. DB