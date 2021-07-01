Residential property price index up 1.5% in Mar-May

The overall residential property price index from March to May 2021 ticked up 1.5% compared to the preceding survey period from February to April to reach 267.6, according to the latest statistics provided by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

The indices for the Macau Peninsula were at 268.3, while those for Taipa & Coloane stood at 264.8. Both figures increased by 1.8% and 0.3% respectively.

The existing residential units’ index was at 287.8, up 1.6%. Within this category, the index for those in the Macau Peninsula was at 280.2, and that of Taipa & Coloane was at 318.4, increases of 1.9% and 0.3% respectively.

Broken down by age of building, the indices for residential unit buildings with an age between 11 and 20 years and those over 20 years old advanced by 2.8% and 1.9% respectively.

Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units increased by 1.5% to 297.5.

When segmented by floor area, the indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 75 and 99.9 square meters and for those with 100 square meters or more grew by 1.9% and 1.7% respectively.

In terms of building height, the indices for residential units of buildings with seven stories or less and those with more than seven stories increased by 1.0% and 1.7% respectively.