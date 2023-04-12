Residential property prices record slight increase

Macau’s overall residential property price index in the period from December 2022 to February 2023 increased slightly by 0.2% over the previous period from November 2022 to January 2023 to 245.7. The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the indices for the Macau Peninsula as well as Taipa and Coloane rose by 0.1% and 0.7% from the previous three-month period to 244.1 and 252.1 respectively. The index for existing residential units went up by 0.4% from the previous period to 263.8, with the indices for those in the Peninsula and in Taipa and Coloane rising 0.3% and 0.7% to 254.0 and 303.0 respectively.

