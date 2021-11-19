Residential sales purchase value down by 23.2%

Purchase and sale of residential units decreased by 396 to 1,537 units in the third quarter of 2021, information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated. The total value went down by 23.2% to MOP10.52 billion.

The number of existing residential units transacted reduced by 399 to 1,408, while transaction value decreased by 24% to MOP9.66 billion. Meanwhile, transaction volume of presale residential units increased by 3 to 129 units, while transaction value dropped by 13.5% to MOP855 million.

A total of 2,122 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold. The total value of transactions was MOP13.34 billion, a drop of 22.3% and 16.6% respectively.

Regarding average price per square meter of usable area, overall average price of residential units decreased by 1.2% to MOP104,141; average prices in the Macau Peninsula dropped by 1.7% to MOP101,855, and decrease of 0.6% to MOP105,140 in Taipa. Meanwhile prices in Coloane rose by 0.7%.

Average price per square meter of usable area of industrial units decreased by 1.2% to MOP51,918, while that of office units rose by 12.1% to MOP118,567.

Regarding construction in the private sector, there were 8,850 residential units in the design stage, 1,750 under construction and 1,330 under inspection. Construction permits were issued to 910 residential units. Meanwhile, license of use were issued to 77 residential units. Staff reporter