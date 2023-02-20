Residential units’ transactions up 23% in Q4 2022, containing annual crash

The number of residential units’ transactions in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022 represented a growth of 23.1% quarter-to-quarter when compared to the third quarter (July to September), information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has indicated.

Following the same trend was transactions relating to parking spaces, which also grew 21.5% in the same period.

The total value of the transactions, as per Stamp Duty records, has reached some MOP5.9 billion.

The purchase and sale of residential units went up by 108 quarter-to-quarter to a total of 649 units sold, with the total transaction value swelling by 24.5% to MOP4.18 billion.

Existing residential units transacted totaled 630, an increase of 106 units; the transaction value grew by 25.2% to MOP4.06 billion.

Concurrently, the number of pre-sale residential units transacted rose by 2 quarter-to-quarter to 19, and the transaction value stood at MOP124 million, up by 3.5%.

The average price per square meter of usable area for the overall residential units was MOP91,001, decreasing by 0.9% quarter-to-quarter, while the average prices of those in Taipa (MOP88,369) and Coloane (MOP93,040) fell by 8.1% and 8.6%, respectively.

Against the trend, the price of those units located in the Peninsula (MOP92,259) rose by 3.2%.

The average price per square meter of existing residential units also went down by 0.9% quarter-to-quarter to MOP90,401.

The transacted units were mainly located in Baixa da Taipa (115 units), Areia Preta new landfills (NATAP) (71 units), and Coloane (46 units), with the average prices per square meter reaching, respectively, MOP88,159, MOP105,622, and MOP90,723.

For the pre-sale of residential units, the average price per square meter dipped by 1.4% quarter-to-quarter to MOP138,097.

In high demand were office units, with the average price per square meter of usable area increasing by 24.7% to MOP101,418 quarter-to-quarter.

2022 a year of drops

Overall, the year 2022 closed with the number of transactions of building units and parking spaces exhibiting a year-on-year drop of 48.4%.

In the whole year of 2022, the number of building units and parking spaces transacted was 4,544, with a transaction value also shrinking by 50.4% to MOP24.69 billion.

Purchase and sale of residential units dropped by 3,192 year-on-year to 2,809 units; total transaction value declined by 56% to MOP17.97 billion, with the value of existing residential units (2,701 units) and pre-sale residential units (108 units) amounting to MOP17.25 billion and MOP726 million, respectively.