Residents call for more support for the elderly in reporting rapid tests

Some radio listeners have called on the government to provide more support to the elderly in their use of the Macao Health Code.

Callers to yesterday’s TDM Radio Forum said that there are elderly people who can’t find the link to upload rapid antigen test (RAT) results, and do not know how to upload the results to the online platform.

Given the spike in Covid-19 cases, residents were required yesterday and today to take a RAT and upload the results to the health code.

One caller noted that it is difficult for the elderly to fill in their personal information every time they do the test, saying “it is definitely not convenient for them.”

To register a RAT result, individuals must enter their personal information as well as ID number, then upload a photo of the RAT. A verification code is also required.

Another caller said that her mother, who has a physical disability, was assisted by Social Welfare Bureau staff during the first and second round of mass testing, but she did not receive support during the latest round that took place on June 27 and June 28

“There are many hills near her home, which [makes it] inconvenient for her to go to the testing station. We hope that the government can support her,” she said.

Another resident suggested that “instead of uploading results of rapid antigen tests to the online platform, it would be better to only show photos of results when entering the testing station, to reduce the inconvenience to the elderly.”

According to the SAR government guidelines, all residents need to report a negative result by today to maintain a green health code. Otherwise, their health code will remain yellow until July 1 and they must perform a nucleic acid test at their own expense to return to a green code.

