Residents’ deposits and loans increased in May, total deposits drop 0.2%

Official statistics released yesterday by the Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) referring to May this year show an increase in both residents’ deposits and loans from the previous month.

According to the same statistics, residents’ deposits increased 0.7% month-on-month from April to MOP683.8 billion.

Rising by the same percentage (0.7%) were deposits from the public sector that reached MOP265.9 billion in May.

By contrast, ddeposits from non-residents registered a drop of 2.7% month-on-month to MOP351.4 billion.

As a result, total deposits in the banking sector decreased 0.2% from a month earlier to MOP1,301.1 billion.

Also increasing were domestic loans to the private sector which registered an increase of 0.5% month-on-month when compared to April this year to MOP544.0 billion.

External loans rose further (2.5%) to MOP757.4 billion.

As a result, total loans to the private sector climbed 1.6% from a month earlier to MOP1,301.4 billion.

In terms of currency, HKD continues to be the currency with a larger market share for both deposits and loans, scoring 37.3% and 51.8%, respectively.

The second most used currency is USD which in May registered a market share of 29.2% on deposits and 21.0% on loans. RM