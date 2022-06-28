Residents’ investment in securities up 7% y-o-y

Local residents’ investments in have reached MOP1,098.1 billion in current market value, representing a rise of 1.9% from end-June 2021, or 7.2% from end-2020.

Investment in securities issued by mainland Chinese companies, including those securities listed on non-mainland exchanges, continued to lead, occupying 36.3% of local residents’ portfolio investments outside Macau as at end-December 2021.

Data from the Monetary Authority of Macao shows that the market value increased by 6.1% from end-2020 to MOP398.2 billion.

The investment consisted of MOP132.9 billion in equity securities, MOP221.6 billion in long-term debt securities and MOP43.7 billion in short-term debt securities, representing 34.2%, 34.2% and 71.0% of the total, respectively.

Meanwhile, the share of investment in securities issued by Hong Kong SAR companies dropped from 13.6% to 12.2%.

Investments in European securities rose 2.1 percentage points to 13.4% in share and increased by 26.7% to MOP147.2 billion in market value from end-2020.

Also, the market value of Macau residents’ investments in countries along the “Belt and Road” (excluding China) increased 19.0% from end-2020 to MOP93.6 billion, equivalent to 8.5% of total external portfolio investment. Meanwhile, the market value of portfolio investment in Portuguese-speaking countries was MOP573.8 million, which was placed in securities issued by companies in Portugal and Brazil. LV