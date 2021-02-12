Residents oppose third substation within 100-meter radius

A group of residents has demanded the local government to suspend its plan of building an electricity substation at Beco da Rosa.

Recently, the group of residents of Travessa do Armazém Velho submitted a petition to the Chief Executive’s office to make their plea.

The group complained about there already being two functioning power substations located within a 100-meter radius of Beco da Rosa.

These individuals questioned why the government has decided to operate another electricity power distribution center at Beco da Rosa.

According to the group, the planned third substation will be right behind one of the walls of their residential building. They worry that once it is built, the facility will cause noisy disturbances to their physical and mental health.

One of the residents, surnamed Lei, said that the group learned about the government plan last August. The two existing substations are located at the Beco da Melancia and Travessa do Armazém Velho.

Lei indicated that the government has been impartial regarding the third substation. She remarked that the government had previously abandoned two plans for the location of the third substation because residents of the selected neighborhood had opposed the plans.

“We also oppose it, but our opinions probably have not been accepted,” said Lei.

Lei said that before CEM and the government authority initiated the construction, neither gonernment departments had informed the concerned community regarding the plan.

The deputy director of the New Macau Association, Chan Lok Kei, asked why the government authorities had not listened to the opinions of the affected residents in advance and said that there is no evidence supporting the government’s decision to build the third substation at Beco da Rosa.

“The residents’ biggest doubt is regarding the fact that they were not consulted beforehand. They were told that [the government would] build a substation against the wall of their own building but they were not notified or briefed. They are worried that the government is forcing the project,” said Chan.

Chan also pointed out that, although the authorities have stated that all aspects meet the standards, low-frequency noise is always a concern for residents with chronic diseases.

“I hope the relevant departments will listen to their demands,” said Chan.