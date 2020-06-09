Residents petition for investigation on pro-Beijing assembly

An online petition on change.org calling for an investigation into an assembly held on June 5 has attracted over 2,500 supporters in two days. During the assembly, a large group of people gathered to express support for and celebrate the approval of the national security law by the Hong Kong Legislative Council.

Hosted by the Macao Youth Federation (MYF) – an organization headed by Mok Chi Wai – the event attracted attention due to local authorities’ enforcement of the ban on the annual vigil held in commemoration of those who died in the Tiananmen massacre on June 4, 1989.

The authorities had banned the vigil for the first time, alleging that it would pose a threat to public safety due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The vigil has run for over 30 years.

Nevertheless, no action was taken by the authorities regarding the gathering hosted by the MYF, leading many to accuse the police of having double standards in their law enforcement efforts.

The online petition was started by Wake Up My Cow, a pro-democracy organization that was created when a cow broke loose from the slaughterhouse in Ilha Verde and wandered the streets of that district in December last year. The petition is calling on the authorities to investigate the MYF event, as, according to the police, the authorities were not notified of the activity.

The petition also calls for the disclosure of how many people were held for questioning by the police as a consequence of being in Senado Square on the evening of June 4.

The petitioners call for the police authorities’ activities to be done according to the law and with impartiality.

According to the petition organizers, once signatures have been collected, the petition will be sent to the police authorities to demand an investigation be conducted.