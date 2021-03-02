Residents to receive vaccination certificates after two injections

Residents will get a vaccination certificate and a record card upon receiving the two doses necessary for the Covid-19 vaccination, Dr Tai Wa Hou, coordinator of the Health Bureau’s Covid-19 Vaccination Operation, confirmed yesterday.

Tai’s remarks came on March 22 which marks the first day the first batch of residents took their second doses of vaccine.

Macau’s Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, along with other officials had already taken the second dose, Tai disclosed.

The vaccination certificate and portable record card will have the same information, including the receiver’s identity, the type of vaccine taken, the vaccination date and a QR code for authorities to access the details with ease.

“We are hoping that the vaccination certificate can be used as a travel passport for locals to travel with greater convenience in the future,” Tai added.

The Health Bureau (SSM) has a reminder system in place to advise residents to register and take their second jabs in time.

Medical staff also give an on-site reminder to those who had just received the first dose. In addition, the SSM will send a message to the individual on the 21st day after the first vaccination to remind them to make an appointment for the second dose of vaccination by the 28th day.

If there is still no appointment registered on the 28th day, the SSM will send out another message to the individual after five days.

Macau has seen a total of 77,587 people who registered for the vaccination program. Of this figure, 37,707 have already received their doses and another 1,700, or 4% of the total, were deemed ineligible for vaccination after evaluation.

Most of these 1,700 people were found to have some chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure or diabetes.

Tai stressed that those who were rejected in the first vaccination attempt can still be inoculated after they return to heathy parameters.