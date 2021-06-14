Restaurant forced to close as employee was second-level close contact

A local restaurant has had to suspend its operations when one of its employees became a second-level close contact with a current Covid-19 patient in Guangzhou, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced.

The employee is a non-resident worker from mainland China.

The restaurant is located at No. 61, Avenida do Almirante Lacerda, and is called U Lon Tin Cantonese Restaurant.

The closure was enforced after the local authority were notified by its Zhuhai counterparts yesterday morning.

According to the information given by the Zhuhai authorities, the employee in question took the High-speed Train D2803 from Zhaoqing to Guangzhou with a close contact on June 4.

The employee has been taken for centralized medical observation by the Health Bureau. Meanwhile, other employees are required to take Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test and have their Health Code changed to yellow color.

The Health Bureau now asks individuals who have been to the restaurant on June 12 and 13 to call 2870 0800 to register their details.

A video has gone viral on social media platforms, in which individuals believed to be employees of the restaurant are seen leaving the establishment and boarding a coach. AL