Restructured public works departments to be established Apr. 1

The new public works departments and the future urban construction bureau will be established on April 1, 2022, the Executive Council announced on Friday.

The Macau SAR Government will incorporate into the structure of the Infrastructure Development Office (GDI) the attributions and powers of the Department of Public Buildings and the Department of Infrastructure – previously included in the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT).

The new bureau will be headed by a director and assisted by two sub-directors with responsibility for three departments and ten divisions, namely the Department of Public Buildings, the Department of Infrastructure, the Department of Studies and Projects and any respective administrative and technical sub-units.

The Public Works Services will have a staff of 174 employees, which will result from the transition of the staff assigned to the GDI and from the Department of Public Buildings and the Department of Infrastructure, both previously a part of the former DSSOPT.

In addition, the former DSSOPT will take the name of the Land and Urban Construction Bureau and will be responsible for studying, planning, promoting and implementing policies in urban planning and management as well as the use and development of land for construction projects delivered by the public services. However, this will not have carriage of any projects delivered by the Public Works Services and the Institute for Municipal Affairs, or the inspection of electrical and mechanical installations.

The Land and Urban Construction Bureau will be headed by a director and assisted by two sub-directors, and will go from seven departments and eleven divisions to six departments and seven divisions.

Within the structure of the Land and Urban Construction bureau, the Electrical and Mechanical Installations Department will be created. This department will be responsible for specialty projects involving electrical and mechanical installations for civil construction works, and the supervision of elevators and large-scale mechanical equipment for entertainment purposes.

In the context of its new organizational structure, the Land and Urban Construction Bureau will decrease from 300 employees to 240 employees.