Retailers plan on coupons to boost returning spending

To further encourage spending alongside the third round of government stimulus, some businesses are hinting they will issue coupons to spending customers to generate repeat consumption.

The registration period of the stimulus starts today. Local business operators are confident that the subsidy will help boost the economy in the second half of the year, particularly during the summer holiday period.

These business operators are considering offering extra benefits to consumers using the government subsidy. They added that local consumers have become more cautious when spending.

To cope with the situation, some business operators are pondering rebating with

MOP100-worth of coupon when a customer spends MOP400, which is the combined daily spending and discount caps of the stimulus scheme.

Another goal of the promotion is to work with nearby businesses to generate consumption, such as giving out merchandise made by a neighbor to customers who spend certain amounts.

A caterer, on the other hand, is considering a plan to issue

MOP500-worth of coupons to a customer spending MOP400. The caterer hopes that the initiative will be able to further energize the market by 20%. AL