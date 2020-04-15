Retailers to end discounts before e-voucher credit released

Apparel and sportswear across the city have been discounted for long stretches since the Chinese New Year. Up to now, several shops along Leal Senado up to Rua do Campo as well as stores inside integrated resorts have been running sales promotions.

However, it is not typical for these retail outlets to still have price markdowns during this season. The ongoing sale promotions may be a way to cope up with the sales downturn due to the pandemic outbreak. Several stores temporarily closed back in late January to early February during the first wave of the outbreak to deter the spread of Covid-19 and in response to the poor business conditions.

Visitor arrivals to Macau plunged 95% in February, the same month that Macau casinos faced an unprecedented 15-day shutdown amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in mainland China. The plunge in visitor arrivals was not only a blow to the gaming industry but to the retail outlets as well, as they are also reliant on mainland Chinese consumers.

The Times learnt that many of these stores will end their promotions this weekend, prior to the launch period for the government-issued subsidy smartcard. The e-voucher is worth 3,000 patacas and will be made redeemable between May 1 to July 31.

At least four salespersons in different stores along Rua do Campo said that their promotional sales would end this weekend.

“We are not sure if we will have one in May,” one replied when asked if another series of promotions would be offered next month. According to a salesperson at a retail store at an integrated resort, “The sale promotion will end before the e-vouchers come into effect.”

“Most people will have to spend the e-vouchers anyway so we would rather not have sales during that time,” the salesperson told the Times.

At present, many of the stores are proving popular with residents. Last weekend a large number were seen perusing several popular shopping spots on the peninsula and inside the integrated resorts of the Cotai Strip.

Some shops are offering discounts of up to 90% on certain products. Some offer a “buy one, get one free” promotion, while others offer discounts depending on the number of items the customer purchases.

These retail outlets may continue to rely on local residents for their revenue as Chinese consumers in the mainland are unlikely to return to Macau on a significant scale until border entry restrictions are eased. At present, many analysts do not think such measures will be lifted in time for the upcoming Labor Day break centered on May 1.

A recent survey conducted by a research unit of Morgan Stanley showed that only 7% of mainland respondents intended to attempt travel to Macau during the Labor Day break.

Under the e-voucher scheme, every Macau resident is entitled to receive 3,000 patacas in total, to be distributed via the e-voucher system managed by smartcard operator Macau Pass, according to a consumption subsidy plan. Yesterday was the first day of these e-voucher collections.

A second smartcard has been planned for later in the year with credit in the amount of 5,000 patacas.