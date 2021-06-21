Retired bus driver describes special shift as ‘difficult income’

A retired bus driver has stressed that the special “4-4 shift” is indeed a whole day’s work and he “would not want to do it again even if there was a chance.”

The special shift, officially known as the “4-4 shift”, exists for both local bus operators. Nominally speaking, the shift covers an eight-hour work schedule plus four hours of break within, with the shift starting at 6 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

Last week, news unfolded on social media platforms about a Transmac bus driver’s demise while sleeping at home. It was said that the driver worked in the special shift for an extended period of time.

Social media users started connecting the incident to the physical and mental burden from the special shift.

The retired driver told local Macao Daily News that the workday for the “4-4 shift” starts at 5 a.m. as the driver needs to set off to pick up the bus at that hour. An hour is needed because prior to departing from the bus depot, a brief check of the bus is mandatory.

At the end of the schedule, the bus will be driven back to the depot for refueling and another check is conducted, during which the driver needs to be present. It means that, according to the retired driver, a work day is actually 13 hours.

Most importantly, the work hours cover the busiest peak hours of a day. He added that the break time in between a day’s work is insufficient for a good rest.

Social media users are concerned with the continuation of this shift because when the driver does not have enough good rest safety will be at risk.

In response to the public discussion, the bus company issued a statement, emphasizing that the late driver has enjoyed five days of regular holidays and one statutory holiday in May. He had a day off prior to his passing.

The bus company stressed that the late driver has worked on the special shift for 11 months and “has got accustomed to the working schedule”.

However, director of the Transport Bureau Lam Hin San, speaking with the media on Friday, said that the regulator was still waiting for the post-mortem report. He pledged that the regulator will continue its follow-up on the matter.

He also defended the special shift, saying that “it has existed for more than three decades,” and he believes that “drivers are guaranteed of their rest time.” He also disclosed that the regulator has not received any complaints on the schedule so far. AL