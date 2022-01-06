Retiring DSSOPT head wants to travel after leaving office

Along with spending more time with her family, Chan Pou Ha, the retiring director of the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT), said yesterday that she wants to spend more time travelling in her retirement.

Chan will retire on January 14.

Having served at the bureau for many years, Chan ascended to deputy director in 2009, serving until 2015. She was promoted to head of the bureau in January 2020.

In her review of the past two years, she said that, alongside her daily responsibilities, she took part in reviewing the laws and regulations related to her fields, and the internal structure of the bureau.

She said that she has committed the same dedication to each position she has held.

The official gave thanks to her colleagues for their support, and to her superintendent, the Secretary for Public Works and Transport.

Regarding the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) report on alleged scheme involving the bureau, Chan declined to comment on the activities of other people. She also declined to comment on her predecessor’s corruption case, which is now in judicial procedure.

Despite this, the retiring director stressed that the team at the DSSOPT valued the opinions of the CCAC.

Yesterday, the Urban Planning Committee held its first plenary of 2022. Among the 14 draft plans, the proposed projects on Patio da Eterna Felicidade and Rua da Tercena are required by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) to maintain the front façade and characteristics of the roofs.

Full retention of the roof may not be possible, due to fire safety equipment and other facilities, said the IC.

The DSSOPT and IC will work together on the Pátio do Espinho project to ensure the pipeline network will not impact the structure of the building. AL