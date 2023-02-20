Returned Overseas Chinese Association sends supplies to Turkey, Syria

Following the massive earthquakes heavily impacting Turkey and Syria, the Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau has coordinated the delivery of critical supplies to affected areas.

The aid effort was announced at the group’s recent annual media reception.

Supplies were sourced from mainland China and delivered to the struck areas on account of cooperation between the Chinese communities in the two countries, Lao Nga Wong, president of the group, said.

Lao said the supplies included emergency tents, sleeping bags, quilts, emergency lighting, food and healthcare products. These supplies have already arrived in Syria and the group is working on delivering similar supplies to Turkey.

The group’s head said the group has played a role in providing assistance during past disaster relief initiatives.

Meanwhile, at the recent media reception, Lao said the group will align with the government on its “1+4” development strategy, economic diversification and source market broadening, as well as the national direction of the Macau-Hengqin merger.

He added that throughout its history, spanning over half a century, the group has engaged with over 100,000 overseas Chinese and their kin residing in 65 countries or regions. The group also has 14 entity members. Leo described the group as Macau’s most influential association representing the interests of overseas and returned Chinese.