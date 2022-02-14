Returnee from Portugal classified as asymptomatic for Covid

A local resident who arrived in Macau February 9 after travelling from Portugal via Munich and Singapore, has tested positive for Covid-19 upon his arrival on February 11, health authorities have announced. The 53-year-old male resident was inoculated with three doses of the mRNA vaccine in March, April and November 2021. He tested negative for Covid-19 twice on February 9 and February 10, respectively. However, on February 11, he tested positive. The resident was place in the Coloane Public Health Clinical Centre for isolation. The man shows no symptoms of the virus. He is considered an asymptomatic imported case and as a result is not included in Macau’s confirmed case statistics.

Finale fireworks display tomorrow

Themed as “Myriad of fireworks on Lantern Festival,” the finale fireworks show will light up the sky above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower at 9 p.m. on tomorrow. Various special fireworks in the patterns of heart, colorful brocade crown, comet and more will add another doze of sweetness on this heartwarming day, according to a statement issued by the Macao Government Tourism Office.