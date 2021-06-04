Revamped GP Museum officially inaugurated

The newly revamped Macau Grand Prix (GP) Museum was officially inaugurated yesterday at an event attended by the Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, and the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes.

In the officiating ceremony speech, Senna Fernandes highlighted the fact that the new GP Museum is not just an ordinary museum, but one that merges and integrates history, sports, science, technology, culture, and creativity under the same roof, and provides a barrier-free environment designed to facilitate access for visitors with special needs.

For the director of MGTO, the expanded GP Museum area is now six times larger and has the capacity to “deliver an inclusive experience of educational entertainment, leisure and learning for all.” She added that the museum is soon expected to add a range of activities mainly focused on providing “parent-and-child interactive workshops and other activities to elevate the ‘tourism + sport’ synergy.”

Now officially open, the museum will be included in promotions held by the MGTO to attract more tourists to Macau. According to Senna Fernandes, its addition to promotional activities will be a very valuable attraction.

From June 1, the GP Museum will be open to visitors every day except Tuesdays. Visitors can attend during one of three time-slots during the trial period as part of anti-pandemic prevention measures and guidelines.

As part of these measures, visitors must book and select their preferred time slot at from one day to one month in advance of their visit.

During her speech, Senna Fernandes also expressed her wish that “when the pandemic is finally under control, we can finally invite visitors from all over the world to experience this new space in Macau.”