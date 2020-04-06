Rice wholesalers assure government of ample supply

The local government has said that rice wholesalers in the city have guaranteed the supply of rice after reports of shortages began to surface online over the weekend.

The Economic Services Bureau (DSE) assured the public of the availability of rice stock, saying that government representatives had met with local rice wholesalers regarding the supply situation.

Pictures showing supermarket shelves emptied by panic buyers went viral online over the weekend, with several social media users confirming they had seen the bare shelves.

It is unclear whether the meeting between the government and the wholesalers was held in response to the panic buying, but the Economic Services Bureau was assured about the ample supply of the commodity at the meeting.

The wholesalers told the bureau representatives that current supply of rice in Macau is stable and ample. They also assured the government that they will try other sources to further expand the supply.

As noted in the statement, the wholesalers have information that there are sufficient stocks of rice in the mainland, which will be brought to Macau as the situation demands.

The Ministry of Commerce of the mainland has also guaranteed the supply of rice to Macau. Where necessary, such supply will be expanded.

Looking at the city’s stock, there are about 1.1 million kilograms of rice in Macau, with an extra 500,000 kilograms to be arriving in the next few weeks.

Wholesalers also have the option to source the foodstuff from other rice-producing countries, such as Cambodia.

Restocking at retailers may be delayed due to the lack of workers under the current situation. The price of rice, on the other hand, may fluctuate especially in response to changes in the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar. AL