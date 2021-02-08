Rise in number of new companies in Q4 2020

A total of 1,537 new companies were registered in Macau in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020, up by 101 year-on-year, according to the latest figures provided by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

Among them, new wholesale and retail trade companies and business services companies totaled 595 and 401, respectively.

During Q4 2020, the total value of registered capital declined by 58.1% year-on-year to MOP142 million. Meanwhile, there were 182 firms in dissolution, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to around MOP80 million.

Macau contributed MOP76 million, or 53.4%, of the total capital of the newly-established firm during this period. Capital from Hong Kong amounted to MOP34 million.

Capital from mainland China totaled MOP29 million, of which 48.9% came from the Greater Bay Area (GBA) cities.

Analyzed by shareholders combination, 1,142 new companies were set up by Macau’s shareholders and 146 were considered joint ventures between shareholders in Macau and other countries or regions.

For the year of 2020, the number of newly-registered firms amounted to 5,695, dropping by 445 year-on-year. The total value of registered capital contracted by 85.8% to MOP607 million. In total, 685 companies were in dissolution and the value of registered capital of these companies was MOP250 million.